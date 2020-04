View this post on Instagram

Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did! Ingredients For spice mix 1 cup grated coconut or dessicated coconut 10/11 deseeded red Kashmiri chillies 5 cloves garlic 1/2 inch ginger 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric 1 teaspoon of cumin (jeera) 1-2 peppercorns 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds – For Tempering and Curry 6-7 Curry leaves 1 onion finely chopped 2-3 slit green chillies (deseeded) 1 teaspoon Tamarind paste or Dry Mango Powder 2 cups of water Salt to taste – Cooking tips 1. Rub your fish with salt, turmeric and lemon juice, and marinate for 15-20 mins before adding them to the curry. 2. If you do not have tamarind paste, you can make your own at home with 1 pod of Tamarind soaked in 2 tablespoons of water. 3. While cooking the fish, remember to flip each piece softly, and take care that you do not break them. #Quarantine #QuarantineCooking #Mood #LoveForCooking