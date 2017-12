जानवरों संग बिताए पलों का अनुभव साझा कर अनुष्का शर्मा ने जीत लिया एक और ताज

Spent the day at Udaipur's animal rescue & shelter, @animalaid_india. Some really incredible work is being done by Jim, Erika, Claire, Neha, Raj & others. Please do visit the place or donate towards the efforts being done by them for animal care https://animalaidunlimited.org. To experience what the true power of being a human is, is to spend a day in the care of voiceless & injured animals 🙏🏼 Feeling so so blessed & inspired 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:40am PDT