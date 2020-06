View this post on Instagram

Mr India. This cult , sci fi film is a dream of every 90’s kid! I really wanted to become invisible with a cloak or a magical device. And that device- the watch is the hero costume of this film! Costume designer Xerxes had created a monochromatic blue saree and an Oriental style outfit for "Kaate Nahin Katte". Sridevi picked up the former and the rest is history. Sheet brilliance with the characterisation of each child’s costume, who are distinct yet real. According to cinephile @reliablerani who Heads talent @timestalent says, “I grew up watching this film over 100 times and have almost lost count now. The carefully designed look of each character is etched in my mind. The hat and jacket @anilskapoor wears, every dress @sridevi.kapoor wore, even the simple plain blue saari in the Kaate nahi kar te song was so mesmerizing. Even, hawa hawai. The beautiful flared skirt with all the head gears and the fruit hat! Then of course the Pure Evil Mugambo!! What clothes. Only a villian would wear such things and Amrish Puri Ji’s chutzpah with ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’and that smile.last line. Mr. India will always remain Shekhar Kapoor's genius & I am truly blessed to have got an opportunity to work closely with him briefly back in 2011.” Forever a masterpiece and his best! Dir: @shekharkapur Costume Deisgner: Xerxes #boneykapoor #amrishpuri #kaatenahinkatate #hawahawaai #kartehainhumpyaarmrindiase #mogambokhushhua #invisiblecloak #mrindia #cultclassic #villainisthehero #angelsonbroomsticks #stylewaaliyan #ilovefilms #ilovebollywood #costumesincinema