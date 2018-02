अमिताभ बच्चन ने मांगा दीपिका पादुकोण से मांगा काम, बोले- हाइट प्रॉब्लम नहीं होगी

Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!

