Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club… Note: Lifetime biz #2States ₹ 102.13 cr #BKD ₹ 116.68 cr #Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running] #Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD . India biz.

#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns… However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage… #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings… India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018