जिस तस्वीर को देख होने लगी थी ब्रेकअप की बातें, आलिया भट्ट ने बताया उस तस्वीर का राज
कुछ दिन पहले रणबीर कपूर ने एक मैग्जीन को दिए गए इंटरव्यू में इस बात को माना था कि वह और आलिया एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं।
इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही थी। तस्वीर में आलिया उदास रणबीर के पास बैठी हैं और रणबीर अपने मोबाइल फोन में व्यस्त हैं। इस तस्वीर को लेकर कई तरह मिम्स वायरल हो रहे थे। मिम्स में बताया जा रहा था कि रणबीर कपूर हाल ही में रणवीर सिंह के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी एक्स गर्लफ्रेड दीपिका पादुकोण की तस्वीरें देख रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से आलिया काफी उदास हैं। आलिया ने तस्वीर की वजह से काफी ट्रोल होने के बाद मीडिया के सामने तस्वीर का राज खोला है।
आलिया ने बताया कि वह इस तस्वीर में बिल्कुल भी उदास नहीं हैं, यह उनका रेस्टिंग फेस है। उन्होंने कहा कि ‘मैं असल जिंदगी में काफी खुशमिजाज हूं। कुछ लोग मुझे ‘नानी’ कहते हैं क्योंकि मैं हमेशा अपने ही मूड में रहती हूं।लेकिन, मैं यहां बिल्कुल भी अपसेट नहीं थी।’ इससे पहले आलिया और रणबीर के बीच झगड़े को लेकर भी कई तरह की बातें बी टाउन में चर्चा का विषय बन रही थीं। लेकिन उन्होंने इस कमेंट के साथ ही उन तमाम कयासों को झूठा साबित कर दिया है।
बता दें कि रणबीर और आलिया अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’ की शूटिंग के दौरान दोनों के रिलेशनशिप में होने की बात सामने आई थी। इसके बाद से ही रणबीर-आलिया की डेटिंग की खबरें बीटाउन और फैंस के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। कुछ दिन पहले रणबीर कपूर ने एक मैग्जीन को दिए गए इंटरव्यू में इस बात को माना था कि वह और आलिया एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Alia : Aaya? *impatiently* Bira : Aa jayega *engrossed in phone* Alia : Can't wait thou…My rannu will look so adorable 😍 *grins* Bira : Woh toh main hamesha dikhta hoon *smirks at her* 😅 Alia : Hain?! Not you… Mr Bhavnani Bira : Kiski nani??! 😂 *now giving her his undivided attention* Alia : *facepalms* Ranveer, baba! Bira : Usko kya huwa? * clueless* Alia : Kuch nhi huwa! Bhaisaab ki shaadi ho gyi with deepi ❤ Forgot?! I'm waiting for their pics na.. Bira : *sitiation dawned* Oh acha.. So you were asking for their pics? I thought ayan ko pooch rhi hai 😂 *gets a smack from alia,winces* Btw, I never thought you'll be this interested in DEEPIKA'S wedding *winking at her, teasing face* Alia : I'm happy for them okay? They're my friends too jaanu 😌 Bira : Ohkayyy.. Waise apna kab?? Alia : Aa gayaaa *screams, not hearing what he asked, and her hand hits his face*😂😂😂 Bira to himself " Oh dear lord. Mrs Kapoor bnane ka din aa bhi jaye toh apne ko cautious rhna padega… Wild 😎😏 While Alia gushes over the wedding pics, bira stares longingly at his crazy girl, hoping that their comes sooner too 😁😍😭 That's a very short ff I just created 😁 Hope you love this. These pics are sooo effin adorable and look at their pretty faces 😱😫😭🙇 I'll be just like their mood, waiting for their wedding pics 😩😍 #Ranlia
View this post on Instagram
Couple who shops together, stays together💃🔥It feels as if Heaven above can listen to my requests time & again. Here we are presented with my kids, looking a bit exhausted yet shining like diamonds ♦️ ❤ My inner hopeless romantic fangirl tried to desperately search for Bir's other arm, wrapped around her waist/shoulder 🙈😂😻 I clearly remember Anushka once stating that "Ranbir shops so much. He is male Sonam Kapoor" 😁😂😂😂 LOL, Alia be so lucky! Extremely glad to see Alia in her natural hair down. I despise her tight bun 😶😌 And their fashion sense as a couple is ON POINT💣🌸✌ #Ranlia #NewYorkDiaries #couplegoals #fashion #shopaholic #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #ny #babies #gorgeous
रणबीर के अलावा आलिया के पिता महेश भट्ट भी इन दोनों के रिलेशन को लेकर बात कर चुके हैं। टेलिग्राफ को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा था कि, ‘बिलकुल रणबीर-आलिया प्यार में हैं और इतनी सी बात को समझने के लिए किसी को बुद्धिजीवी होने की जरूरत नहीं है। मैं रणबीर को पसंद करता हूं। वह एक कमाल का लड़का है। ये दोनों अपने रिश्ते को क्या अंजाम देते हैं ये उन दोनों को ही सोचना है’।
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App