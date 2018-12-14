जिस तस्वीर को देख होने लगी थी ब्रेकअप की बातें, आलिया भट्ट ने बताया उस तस्वीर का राज

View this post on Instagram

Alia : Aaya? *impatiently* Bira : Aa jayega *engrossed in phone* Alia : Can't wait thou…My rannu will look so adorable 😍 *grins* Bira : Woh toh main hamesha dikhta hoon *smirks at her* 😅 Alia : Hain?! Not you… Mr Bhavnani Bira : Kiski nani??! 😂 *now giving her his undivided attention* Alia : *facepalms* Ranveer, baba! Bira : Usko kya huwa? * clueless* Alia : Kuch nhi huwa! Bhaisaab ki shaadi ho gyi with deepi ❤ Forgot?! I'm waiting for their pics na.. Bira : *sitiation dawned* Oh acha.. So you were asking for their pics? I thought ayan ko pooch rhi hai 😂 *gets a smack from alia,winces* Btw, I never thought you'll be this interested in DEEPIKA'S wedding *winking at her, teasing face* Alia : I'm happy for them okay? They're my friends too jaanu 😌 Bira : Ohkayyy.. Waise apna kab?? Alia : Aa gayaaa *screams, not hearing what he asked, and her hand hits his face*😂😂😂 Bira to himself " Oh dear lord. Mrs Kapoor bnane ka din aa bhi jaye toh apne ko cautious rhna padega… Wild 😎😏 While Alia gushes over the wedding pics, bira stares longingly at his crazy girl, hoping that their comes sooner too 😁😍😭 That's a very short ff I just created 😁 Hope you love this. These pics are sooo effin adorable and look at their pretty faces 😱😫😭🙇 I'll be just like their mood, waiting for their wedding pics 😩😍 #Ranlia