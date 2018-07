पहचाना? आज मशहूर एक्ट्रेस बन गई है ये बच्ची, सुपरस्टार को कर रही डेट

Sister Act!! I was all of 24 when I produced my first film Tamanna-a true life story about a eunuch named Tikku,who during the holy month of Ramzan,found an infant abandoned in a garbage dump,her face half eaten by rats and brought her up as his very own. Tamanna dealt with the discomforting truth of female infanticide that plagues our country and proved that courage & largesse often are attributes of the truly marginalised-in this case a eunuch who gave Tamanna a new shot at life when her own father wanted her dead merely because she was born a girl. It was a dud at the box office but gave me great credibility as an actor and producer,even winning me my first national award. What most people don’t know though is that both my sisters @aliaabhatt & @shaheenb were in it too. Alia played a younger me and Shaheen played Ashutosh Rana’s daughter and even brought her own toys to the shoot which we used as props. So my father cast all three of his daughters in the same film… a fact that has been forgotten with time. I stumbled upon these photos today when I was continuing my obsessive,self assigned task of salvaging the tons of photo albums that lie discarded in a corner of our office. We are nothing but memories and these comprise some of the best! #Tamanna #familyarchives #puregold #maheshbhatt #shaheenbhatt #aliabhatt #poojabhatt #sisteract #memoriestocherish #forlife

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:36am PDT