आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरा में दोबारा डिटेक्ट हुआ कैंसर, बयां किया दर्द

That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion