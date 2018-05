नेहा धूपिया के साथ अंगद बेदी की शादी कराने में रही इस सेलिब्रेटी की भूमिका, कपल का खुलासा

Thank you Cupid

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN

Thank you Cupid … @karanjohar its all because of you … our hearts are exploding with joy and you are a huge reason for this happiness … jab miya biwi #raazi toh picture toh hit hi hogi na https://t.co/of9equetbX

— Neha Manpinder Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 12, 2018