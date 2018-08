एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ने अंगूर के साथ किया खेल, वीडियो देख ट्रोल करने लगे फैंस

How many grapes did I get 🤣😉 sahi jawaab gets 5 virtual grapes and virtual hugs also . . Warning : Grapes are the cause of one of the world's largest choking hazards so do not try this and blame me 😋😋😋 ( I mean you can die trying and blame the grapes) . P.s. for all the comments concerned about wastage of the four fallen grapes would be pleased to know that I'm eating from a reject box of sour grapes(notice the hammy expression when I chewed a grape) but so nice to know that so many of u guys never waste food. Thrills me to bits ! May the lord shower blessings upon those who have never wasted a grape in their lives ❤

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:17am PDT