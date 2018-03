VIDEO: सलमान की एक्ट्रेस की मदद को आगे आए रवि किशन, भिजवाए पैसे और फल

#Veergati actress #PoojaDadwal who has starred with @beingsalmankhan in the 90s, is grievously ill and is financially so hard up that she has no money to even pay for her medical expenses. The actor spoke to Bombay Times and said that she has even tried to get in touch with Salman but with no luck. The actor is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related sickness and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Shivdi hospital for over a fortnight. Pooja has also worked in films such as Hindustan and Sindoor Saugandh.

