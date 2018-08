भाई अभिषेक को ही ट्रोल करने लगीं श्वेता बच्चन, सोशल मीडिया में उड़ाया मजाक

This was my 1st day of shoot for #Manmarziyaan. We were shooting in a night club. @kanika.d our immensely talented writer and I were rehearsing my lines for the day. From the 1st time I met and interacted with her, I tease her saying that the film is actually her biopic ( which it clearly is NOT). I loved her involvement in her work and even her dedication to @anuragkashyap10 's vision. To have the writer on set is such a boon and offers a very unique perspective to the material, especially to the actors. Kanika worked so selflessly on the film and was so generous with sharing her work with us and being so supportive and open to different interpretations to her written work. She made all of us better, and for that I will be eternally thankful. #RoadToManmarziyaan #TakeTwo 📸: @khamkhaphotoartist

