@katrinakaif taking @beingsalmankhan mother blessings is the signal of her being Salman’s bride? No! Just another look from the power duo’s next film #Bharat ❤️ Who thinks she looks adorable? We, We, We!!! . . . . #bollywood #love #mother #bride #movie #salmankatrina #lifestyle #film#india #fashioninstapk

A post shared by FollowtrendswithSadiaShah (@fashioninstapk) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT