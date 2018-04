Proud to be part of Mahesh Bhatt Presents Shagufta rafique directorial First Punjabi Film "DUSHMAN" produced by Vinay Bhardwaj … Thanks for the great opportunity to do music for the epic Film . #harryanand #shaguftarafique #dushmam #mahesbhatt #pollywood #pollywoodmusic

A post shared by Harry Anand (@harryanand) on Jul 30, 2016 at 9:42pm PDT