– “Tere naam ki jot ne Saara har liya tamas mera. – “Your light ignites my universe and swallows my darkness.” – I was asked to learn #NamoNamo a few months ago while working on #Aarya. I recorded this small excerpt without any intention of posting. – I never met #SushantSinghRajput, but of course I knew of him – I looked up to him as an outsider, like me, who achieved so much in so little time. – I taught myself NamoNamo watching his performance on this song in #Kedarnath, and so as a fellow traveler on this road, I offer this small tribute in his memory. – To everyone reading this: May your universe be ignited and your darkness swallowed.