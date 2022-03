After such a longggg time? Seeing this Princess ? Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails ? Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 ❤️

VC: @DaisMumbai Thank you very muchhh for sharing ?? #AaradhyaBachchan pic.twitter.com/izfvCLxlxD