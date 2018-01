माधुरी दीक्षित को याद आया 90 का दशक, अजय, अनिल, आमिर के साथ ‘टोटल धमाल’ करने को तैयार ‘धक-धक’ गर्ल

#TotalDhamaal ‘s shoot starts today with huge starcast including #AjayDevgn Sir, #AnilKapoor , #MadhuriDixit, #ArshadWarsi, #JavedJaffery #RiteshDeshmukh , #NiharikaRaizada & #BomanIrani #SanjayMishra Directed By Indra Kumar, Proudced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar & Fox Star Studios. Releasing on 7th Dec 2018. All The Very Best Team. Lots of luck. #TotalDhamaal Began. @ajaydevgn

