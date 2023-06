April 6, 2010.

76 CRPF jawan and 8 poor villagers were killed in an bloodiest attack by the terrorists, in Chintalner village of Dantewada District of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. After exactly 14-years, the poetic justice will be delivered.#Bastar … Our humble presentation after… pic.twitter.com/qXZlOJsprp