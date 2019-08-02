View this post on Instagram

#kundalibhagya episode clip part 2 @dheerajdhoopar @sarya12 @naveensaini9 Karan is in his room thinking of what the doctor said, he says that it was his foolishness that he allowed her to come in his house even after she was the reason of his going to jail, he thinks that she is facing the consequence of her actions, it is the punishment she is getting for hurting his family, He gets angry thinking of how Prithvi talked of Preeta, he also gets mad wondering what he will do to her. Prithvi is walking with Shrishti, he says that he is very happy but knows that she is not, he mentions that she will have to respect him even if she does not like him because he is going to be her brother in law, she explains that she is not happy as she along with Karan has seen what is inside him and does not like him a little bit, he warns her to stop talking otherwise he will refuse to marry Preeta at the Mandap which will be a cause of embarrassment for her family she gets shocked and stays quiet. Sarla comes with his mother asking that they come as the Pandit is calling them, they walk but Shrishti kicks him and he falls, they pick him up she warns him to be careful of her as she is very dangerous, he also admits it and vows to be careful. Karan is continuously thinking of when Preeta came to announce her wedding, he gets frustrated and tears the photo album but he stops at the photo of Preeta before burning it, also vowing to take revenge from her for what she did to his family. He vows to harm him to the extent that she would not be able to live, he plans to end her marriage with Prithvi utilizing any and all means possible. VC : @zeetv {Officially belongs to @zeetv and @zee5 and no copyright infringement unintended #karan #THEKARANLUTHRA #Dheerajdhoopar #vinnyaroradhoopar #Shradhaarya #preeran #kundalibhagya #kdb #kb #karanpreeta #wewantpreerankishaadi #wedding #kundalibhagya #karanpreetamarraige #preerankishadi #preerankishaadi #dheesa #dheesha7