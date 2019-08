View this post on Instagram

Precap : 01/08/2019 Doctor says that mahesh will never come out making Rakhi tell shock. Karan listens to their talk . On the other hand , sherlyn tries to talk to Prithvi but he didn't received the call. So sherlyn is angry at him. As per me now sherlyn will provoke karan to marry preeta for revenge as his anger & hate for preeta increases by listening to his father's condition. She will do so in order to stop prithvi from marrying preeta 👀🤷‍♀️ Now let's see what happens . As it's #kundalibhagya . Anything can happen here.🙄 @dheerajdhoopar @hindujaanisha @naveensaini9 @ruhiiiiiiiiii