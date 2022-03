Abbas Ansari s/o don Mukhtar Ansari contesting on SP alliance says “I have told Akhilesh Yadav- no transfer posting for 6 months- jo yaha hai woh yah rahega – pehle hisab kitab hoga”



Open threat being given



In Varanasi rally SP workers beat up cops



True face of SP alliance pic.twitter.com/cVsS5Wh4mh