यूपी चुनाव में भाजपा का ‘खिचड़ी’ दांव! मकर संक्रांति पर सीएम योगी ने दलित परिवार के घर खाया खाना

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch at the residence of Amritlal Bharti in Gorakhpur



"I want to thank Bharti who belongs to Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of #MakarSankranti today," the CM says pic.twitter.com/SSIhWglyQE