यूपी चुनावः वोट न डालने पर नड्डा ने जयंत को बताया अहंकारी, RLD नेता बोले- मथुरा में कर सकते हैं मतदान

I'm a voter of Mathura. Right now,we're in Bijnor as there's just 2 days time for campaigning b/w the 1st & 2nd rounds of #UttarPradeshElections. My wife voted in the morning itself. After campaigning ends here,I'll try to vote at booths open till 6 pm: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/0XptT32vp6