अपने अंतिम समय में लोग आते हैं बनारस, पीएम के दौरे पर तंज कस बोले अखिलेश- उन्हें एक-दो या तीन नहीं बल्कि…

#WATCH | "It's good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi & other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months, people also spend their last moments in Banaras," says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Saifai. pic.twitter.com/Sqs1AE2hoT