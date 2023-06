#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray has reached Patna today. His father 'Hindu Samrat' Bala Saheb Thackeray used to say that he will not allow Shiv Sena to become Congress. If I have to join hands with Congress, I will close my shop. Today Balasaheb Thackeray must be thinking that his own… pic.twitter.com/tb52TNxoEU