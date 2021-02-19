SSC Exam 2021 Model Paper: देखें विषयानुसार प्रश्न-उत्तर, मार्च और अप्रैल 2021 में होंगे एसएससी के ये महत्वूर्ण एग्जाम

SSC Exam 2021 Model Paper: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (SSC) आने वाले दिनों में कई पदों की भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा का आयोजन करने वाला है। मार्च और अप्रैल 2021 में पांच महत्वूर्ण भर्ती परीक्षाएं देशभर के विभिन्न केंद्रों पर आयोजित की जाएंगी। इनमें पहला एग्जाम एसएससी जूनियर इंजीनियर भर्ती 2019 (SSC JE Recruitment 2019) पेपर-2 और SSC JE भर्ती 2020 के पेपर-1 के हैं। जोकि क्रमश: 21 मार्च और 22 से 25 मार्च के बीच आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

इसके बाद, CISF में CAPFs, असिस्टेंट सब-इंस्पेक्टर (SI) भर्ती और दिल्ली पुलिस में सब-इंस्पेक्टर भर्ती 2019 के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएंगी। इसी क्रम में अन्य दो महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षाएं स्टोनोग्राफर ग्रेड सी, डी भर्ती 2020 और SSC CHSL Exam 2020 का टियर-1 होगा। यहां हम आपको इन भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए कुछ मॉडल पेपर (SSC Model Paper) के बारे में बता रहे हैं। भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए आप इन प्रश्नों की सहायता से प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर नीचे दिए गए हैं।

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for ENGLISH

1. Which of the following is the same in meaning as the word ‘feat’ as used in the passage?

(a) process

(b) focus

(c) fact

(d) goal

2. Why, according to the author, is genetic misinformation severely damaging.

(A) The cost involved is very high.

(B) Some people are unjustly branded as inferior.

(a) A only

(b) B only

(c) Both A and B

(d) Neither A nor B

3. In the passage, ‘abused’ means

(a) insulted

(b) talked about

(c) killed

(d) misused

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for Reasoning

4. Many employees are hesitate to volunteer for assignments in a foreign country because of language and cultural issues.

(a) hesitated to volunteer

(b) hesitant to volunteer

(c) hesitating volunteer

(d) hesitatingly volunteer

5. Salaries in state owned enterprises today have to be in line on prevailing market rates in order to reduce turnover.

(a) been on line with

(b) to be aligned on

(c) been in line for

(d) to be in line with

6. As a member of the Cabinet, Alyar had the opportunity to observe debates and see which they were resolved.

(a) about they being resolved

(b) that it was resolved

(c) to its resolution

(d) how they were resolved

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for General Awareness

7. The Board has inability to provide any proper strategy to out do the competition.

(a) not being able to provide

(b) has been unable to provide

(c) cannot provide for

(d) is being unable to provide

8. Did the court not intervened the matter many students would have been denied admission.

(a) Because the court intervened in

(b) Until the court had intervened

(c) Had the court not intervened in

(d) If the court intervened between

1. (a) 2. (b) 3. (c) 4. (c) 5. (a) 6. (b) 7. (b) 8. (b)