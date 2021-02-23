SSC Exam 2021 Model Paper: यहां देखें एसएससी भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए जरूरी मटेरियल

SSC Exam 2021 Model Paper: अगर आप सरकरी नौकरी की तैयार कर रहे हैं और SSC Exam देने वाले हैं तो यहां हम आपके लिए जरूरी जानकारी दे रहे हैं। एसएससी भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए मॉडल पेपर (SSC Model Paper) से प्रैक्टिस बेहद कारगर साबित होती है। अकसर भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे युवा पिछले पेपर्स की प्रैक्टिस करना भी पसंद करते हैं। अगर आप भी प्रैक्टिस करने के लिए पिछले एसएससी भर्ती परीक्षा में पूछे गए प्रश्नों की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो नीचे दिए गए प्रश्न और उनके उत्तर देख सकते हैं।

SSC Exam Sample Paper for Mathematics

A can finish a work in 18 days and B in 36 days. If they work on it together for 9 days, then what percent of work is left?

1) 33.3

2) 20

3) 75

4) 25

Correct Answer: 25

The diagonal of a square is 12 cm what is the length (in cm) of its side?

1) 6√2

2) 12√2

3) 6

4) 9

Correct Answer: 6√2

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for Reasoning

Pranita got 30 marks more in Math than what she got in Science. Her Math marks are 60% of the sum of her Math and Science marks. What are her Science marks?

1) 90

2) 150

3) 120

4) 60

Correct Answer: 60

Convert binary 1101111 to decimal.

1) 111

2) 101

3) 110

4) 100

Correct Answer: 111

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for General Awareness

What is the area (in sq cm) of a rhombus if the lengths of its diagonals are 25 cm and 20 cm?

1) 500

2) 250

3) 125

4) 200

Correct Answer: 250

If a shopkeeper sells an item at Rs 4200 which is marked as Rs 4800, then what is the discount (in %) that he is offering?

1) 12.5

2) 14.28

3) 10

4) 15

Correct Answer: 12.5

The flight fare between two cities is increased in the ratio 11:13. What is the increase (in Rs) in the fare, if the original fare was Rs 12100?

1) 14300

2) 2200

3) 22000

4) 1430

Correct Answer: 2200

SSC CHSL Exam Sample Paper for ENGLISH

A spaceship travels at 810 km/hr. How many metres does it travel in 1/5th of a second?

1) 60

2) 45

3) 75

4) 90

Correct Answer: 45

To travel 432 km, an Express train takes 1 hour more than Duronto. If however, the speed of the Express train is increased by 50%, it takes 2 hours less than Duronto. What is the speed (in km/hr) of the Duronto train?

1) 60

2) 54

3) 48

4) 72

Correct Answer: 54

What is the difference (in Rs) between the compound interests on Rs. 4000 for 1 year at 12% per annum compounded yearly and half-yearly?

1) 14.4

2) 12.4

3) 10.4

4) 16.4

Correct Answer: 14.4

A trader buys 800 kgs of tomatoes for Rs 7200. 10% tomatoes are damaged in transportaion. At what rate (Rs/Kg) should he sell the rest to earn 30% profit?

1) 9

2) 13

3) 10

4) 12

Correct Answer: 13

A student has to secure 35% marks to pass in a subject. If he gets 82 and fails by 23 marks. What is the maximum marks of the subject?

1) 300

2) 250

3) 350

4) 400

Correct Answer: 300