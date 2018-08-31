Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: विभिन्न जिलों की भर्ती परीक्षाओं के नतीजे ऐसे देखें

राजस्थान पुलिस ने कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के रिजल्ट लिंक एक्टिवेट कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी अब अपने नतीजे ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। सिरोही, कोटा ग्रामीण, टोंक, पाली, बीकानेर और जयपुर ग्रामीण समेत कई क्षेत्रों के रिजल्ट लिंक ऐक्टिवेट हो चुके हैं। चलिए जानते हैं नतीजे देखने का तरीका। नतीजे देखने के लिए लॉगइन करें police.rajasthan.gov.in पर। अपने रिजल्ट देखने के लिए अपना क्षेत्र सिलेक्ट करें। उदाहरण के लिए आपको अगर पाली जिले के गैर-अनुसूचित क्षेत्र के नतीजे देखने हैं तो “District Pali Constable General Non TSP” के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। क्लिक करने के बाद एक पीडीएफ फाइल खुलेगी। इस फाइल में चयनित उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर्स मौजूद हैं। अपना रोल नंबर चेक करने के लिए टाइप करें “CTRL+F” और फिर सर्च बॉक्स में रोल नंबर डालें। जिन उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर्स फाइल में मौजूद हैं वे PST/PET के लिए चुने गए हैं।

गौरतलब है राजस्थान पुलिस ने 20 अगस्त को 13,142 कॉन्स्टेबल पदों के लिए हुई लिखित परीक्षा के नतीजे भी जारी कर दिए थे। चयनित उम्मीदवारों के फिजिकल टेस्ट चल रहे हैं। फिजिकल टेस्ट 13 सितंबर 2018 तक चलेंगे। फिजिकल टेस्ट क्वॉलिफाई करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को पहले अपने मेडीकल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा केंद्र पर जमा कराने होते हैं। मेडीकल सर्टिफिकेट जमा होने के बाद ही उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में हिस्सा ले पाते हैं। चलिए अब जानते हैं क्षेत्रिय रिजल्ट्स की पूरी डिटेल्स।

जारी हो चुके हैं ये नतीजे

Result of Tenth Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of Ninth Battalion RAC Tonk

Result of District Jaipur Rural

Result of CID Intelligence Jaipur

Result of District JhunJhunu

Result of Twelveth Battalion RAC Delhi

Result of Third Battalion RAC Bikaner

Result of District Dausa

Result of District Alwar

Result of District Jaipur Commissionerate

Result of District Banswara

Result of District Bundi

Result of District Jhalawar

Result of District Pratapgarh

Result of District Sikar

Result of District Nagaur

Result of District Baran

Result of District Bhilwara

Result of District Dungarpur

Result of District Ajmer

Result of First Battalion RAC Jodhpur

Result of Fourteenth Battalion RAC Jaipur_Constable Driver

Result of MBC_Kherwara

Result of District Kota City

District ShriGanganar_Constable General Non TSP

District ShriGanganar_Constable Driver Non TSP

District Churu_Constable General Non TSP

District Churu_Constable Driver Non TSP

District Bikaner_Constable Mounted

District Bikaner_Constable General Non TSP

District Bikaner_Constable Driver Non TSP

District Chittorgarh TSP Constable General TSP

District Chittorgarh Constable Driver Non TSP

District Chittorgarh Constable General Non TSP

District Karauli Constable Driver Non TSP

District Karauli Constable General Non TSP

District Karauli Constable Mounted

District Pali Constable Driver Non TSP

District Pali Constable General Non TSP

District Pali Constable General TSP

District Tonk Constable Driver Non TSP

District Tonk Constable General Non TSP

District Kota Rural Constable Driver Non TSP

District Kota Rural Constable General Non TSP/a>

District Sirohi NTSP Constable Driver Non TSP

District Sirohi NTSP Constable General Non TSP

District Sirohi TSP Constable Driver TSP

District Sirohi TSP Constable General TSP

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

