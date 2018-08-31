Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: विभिन्न जिलों की भर्ती परीक्षाओं के नतीजे ऐसे देखें
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018, Sarkari Result: राजस्थान पुलिस ने कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के रिजल्ट लिंक एक्टिवेट कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी अब अपने नतीजे ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं।
राजस्थान पुलिस ने कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के रिजल्ट लिंक एक्टिवेट कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी अब अपने नतीजे ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। सिरोही, कोटा ग्रामीण, टोंक, पाली, बीकानेर और जयपुर ग्रामीण समेत कई क्षेत्रों के रिजल्ट लिंक ऐक्टिवेट हो चुके हैं। चलिए जानते हैं नतीजे देखने का तरीका। नतीजे देखने के लिए लॉगइन करें police.rajasthan.gov.in पर। अपने रिजल्ट देखने के लिए अपना क्षेत्र सिलेक्ट करें। उदाहरण के लिए आपको अगर पाली जिले के गैर-अनुसूचित क्षेत्र के नतीजे देखने हैं तो “District Pali Constable General Non TSP” के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। क्लिक करने के बाद एक पीडीएफ फाइल खुलेगी। इस फाइल में चयनित उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर्स मौजूद हैं। अपना रोल नंबर चेक करने के लिए टाइप करें “CTRL+F” और फिर सर्च बॉक्स में रोल नंबर डालें। जिन उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर्स फाइल में मौजूद हैं वे PST/PET के लिए चुने गए हैं।
गौरतलब है राजस्थान पुलिस ने 20 अगस्त को 13,142 कॉन्स्टेबल पदों के लिए हुई लिखित परीक्षा के नतीजे भी जारी कर दिए थे। चयनित उम्मीदवारों के फिजिकल टेस्ट चल रहे हैं। फिजिकल टेस्ट 13 सितंबर 2018 तक चलेंगे। फिजिकल टेस्ट क्वॉलिफाई करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को पहले अपने मेडीकल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा केंद्र पर जमा कराने होते हैं। मेडीकल सर्टिफिकेट जमा होने के बाद ही उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में हिस्सा ले पाते हैं। चलिए अब जानते हैं क्षेत्रिय रिजल्ट्स की पूरी डिटेल्स।
जारी हो चुके हैं ये नतीजे
Result of Tenth Battalion RAC Bikaner
Result of Ninth Battalion RAC Tonk
Result of District Jaipur Rural
Result of CID Intelligence Jaipur
Result of District JhunJhunu
Result of Twelveth Battalion RAC Delhi
Result of Third Battalion RAC Bikaner
Result of District Dausa
Result of District Alwar
Result of District Jaipur Commissionerate
Result of District Banswara
Result of District Bundi
Result of District Jhalawar
Result of District Pratapgarh
Result of District Sikar
Result of District Nagaur
Result of District Baran
Result of District Bhilwara
Result of District Dungarpur
Result of District Ajmer
Result of First Battalion RAC Jodhpur
Result of Fourteenth Battalion RAC Jaipur_Constable Driver
Result of MBC_Kherwara
Result of District Kota City
District ShriGanganar_Constable General Non TSP
District ShriGanganar_Constable Driver Non TSP
District Churu_Constable General Non TSP
District Churu_Constable Driver Non TSP
District Bikaner_Constable Mounted
District Bikaner_Constable General Non TSP
District Bikaner_Constable Driver Non TSP
District Chittorgarh TSP Constable General TSP
District Chittorgarh Constable Driver Non TSP
District Chittorgarh Constable General Non TSP
District Karauli Constable Driver Non TSP
District Karauli Constable General Non TSP
District Karauli Constable Mounted
District Pali Constable Driver Non TSP
District Pali Constable General Non TSP
District Pali Constable General TSP
District Tonk Constable Driver Non TSP
District Tonk Constable General Non TSP
District Kota Rural Constable Driver Non TSP
District Kota Rural Constable General Non TSP/a>
District Sirohi NTSP Constable Driver Non TSP
District Sirohi NTSP Constable General Non TSP
District Sirohi TSP Constable Driver TSP
District Sirohi TSP Constable General TSP
