CBSE Board Exam 2021: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, CBSE 10 मई से कक्षा 10 और कक्षा 12 बोर्ड परीक्षा का आयोजन करेगा। CBSE Board Exam 2021 के शुरू होने में कुछ दिन शेष हैं, छात्रों को अपना रीविजन करना चाहिए और सैंपल पेपर को हल करें। सैंपल पेपर को हल करके, छात्र यह देख सकते हैं कि कौन सा टॉपिक उनका क्लियर हो गया है और किस टॉपिक पर ज्यादा फोकस करने की जरूरत है। सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा डेटशीट 2021 के अनुसार, कक्षा 10 अंग्रेजी बोर्ड परीक्षा 6 मई, 2021 को सुबह 10:30 से दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी। इस एग्जाम को हल करने के लिए छात्रों को 3 घंटे का समय दिया जाएगा। यह पेपर दो भागों में विभाजित होगा: ए और बी सभी प्रश्न अनिवार्य हैं। जहां भी आवश्यक हो, प्रत्येक भाग और प्रश्न के साथ अलग-अलग निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इन निर्देशों को बहुत ध्यान से पढ़ें और उनका पालन करें। प्रश्नों का उत्तर देते निर्धारित शब्द सीमा को पार न करें।

– Read the extracts given below and attempt ANY ONE, by answering the questions that follow.

Suddenly she was startled by a voice. “Listen, child,” said the voice, “you shouldn’t stand like that. Sit down.”

Sitting down, she looked to see who had spoken. It was an elderly man who had honestly been concerned for her, but she was annoyed by his attention.

“There’s nobody here who’s a child,” she said haughtily. “I’ve paid my thirty paise like everyone else.”

The conductor chimed in. “Oh, sir, but this is a very grown-up madam. Do you think a mere girl could pay her own fare and travel to the city all alone?”

Valli shot an angry glance at the conductor and said, “I am not a madam. Please remember that. And you’ve not yet given me my ticket.”

“I’ll remember,” the conductor said, mimicking her tone. Everyone laughed, and gradually Valli too joined in the laughter.

1. How did Valli feel when the elderly man expressed concern that she was standing?

a) Rather shocked

b) Somewhat happy

c) Fairly displeased

d) Quite embarrassed

2. Choose the option that lists the set of statements that are NOT TRUE according to the given extract.

1. Valli was travelling without a guardian.

2. The conductor was bullying Valli.

3. Valli was nervous in her interactions.

4. Valli was a child passenger.

5. Valli followed the elderly man’s advice.

6. Valli’s response to the elderly man was respectful.

7. It took Valli some time to participate in the jocular conversations.

a) 2, 3, 4

b) 5, 6, 7

c) 3, 5, 7

d) 2, 3, 6

3. Which word does ‘chimed in’ NOT correspond to?

a) Intervened

b) Interrupted

c) Intersected

d) Interjected

4. Choose the characteristic displayed by the conductor when he addressed Valli and

declared that she couldn’t be ‘a mere girl’.

a) encouragement

b) indulgence

c) embarrassment

d) authority

– Read the extracts given below and attempt ANY ONE, by answering the questions that follow.

But he’s locked in a concrete cell,

His strength behind bars,

Stalking the length of his cage,

Ignoring visitors.

He hears the last voice at night,

The patrolling cars,

And stares with his brilliant eyes

At the brilliant stars

i. The fact that the tiger is ‘stalking the length of his cage’ tells us that he is

a) restless.

b) reckless.

c) resilient.

d) reverent.

ii. What is the rhyme scheme of the given stanzas?

a) abcb; abcb

b) abcb; abcd

c) abcd; abcd

d) abcd; abcb

iii. These stanzas bring out the contrast between

a) zoos and cities.

b) strength and weakness.

c) freedom and captivity.

d) visitors and patrolling cars.

iv. What is the caged tiger NOT likely to say to the visitors?

a) “Stop staring”.

b) “Set me free”.

c) “Join me”.

d) “Go away”.

v. The tiger’s ‘brilliant eyes’ reveal that he

a) hopes to be free and in the wild, someday.

b) is looked after well and is nourished and healthy.

c) enjoys staring at the bright stars each night.

d) is well-rested and hence, wide-awake.