CBSE Board 10th Exam 2021 Sample Paper: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है। वे सभी छात्र जो इस एग्जाम में भाग लेने वाले हैं उन्हें तैयारी अच्छे से शुरू कर देनी चाहिए। एग्जाम की तैयारी करने के लिए उम्मीदवार मॉडल पेपर भी हल कर सकते हैं। CBSE छात्रों की मदद के लिए अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर मॉडल पेपर भी अपलोड करता है। ये मॉडल पेपर सीबीएसई सिलेबस के अनुसार तैयार किए जाते हैं। सीबीएसई मॉडल पेपर के द्वारा छात्र अपनी तैयारी को परख सकते हैं।

Fill in the blanks by choosing the correct options for ANY FOUR of the six sentences given below. (4×1)

(i) You …………………… consult the Thesaurus if you need groups of synonyms for those

words.

a) had to

b) need to

c) used to

d) might

(ii) Everybody …………… keen to participate in the upcoming nukkad natak.

a) are

b) has

c) is

d) were

(iii) The good news is that…………… volunteers dropped out this month than the last two.

a) fewer

b) less

c) few

d) a little

(iv) It was …………… historic day for the organisation when ……………. honour was bestowed

upon its employees.

a) a; an

b) an; the

c) the; a

d) an; a

(v) At this time tomorrow we ………………………. our project details to ma’am.

a) are presenting

b) shall be presenting

c) have been presenting

d) will have presenting

(vi) The Komodo dragon …………… follow its prey till it will eventually dies due to its

venomous bite.

a) must

b) will

c) could

d) may

– Choose the correct options to fill in the blanks to complete the note about the Wangala Festival of Meghalaya.

The Wangala -(i)- festival for the Garo in Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland. It is a postharvest festival -(ii)- the end of the agricultural year. It is popularly known as ‘The Hundred Drums’ festival. During the signature dance, the leading warrior -(iii)- with

synchronised dance steps and specific hand-head movements.

(i) a) is important

b) are an important

c) was the important

d) is an important

(ii) a) being celebrated for marking

b) celebrated to mark

c) celebrated to marking

d) being celebrated for mark

(iii) a) leads the youngsters

b) is lead the youngsters

c) was leading the youngsters

d) had leads the youngsters

Answer ANY ONE of the following in 100-120 words. (5×1)

(A) Hari Singh says- “He knew it but neither his lips nor his eyes showed anything.”

Anil successfully addressed the situation by not addressing it at all. Elaborate based on

your reading of The Thief’s Story.

OR

(B) Read the following quote by an American author, E. E. Hale.

“I am only one but, I am one. I cannot do everything but I can do something. And I will not let

what I cannot do interfere with what I do.”

Bholi’s evolution from a ‘dumb cow’ to a ‘masterpiece’ supports the given quote. Justify.

स्टूडेंट इन प्रश्नों को हल करके अपनी तैयारी का अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं। यह सभी क्वेश्चन CBSE द्वारा अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी मॉडल पेपर से लिए गए हैं।