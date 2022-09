In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates.



Major victory in war against drugs & gangsters on directions of CM @BhagwantMann (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XsN9jKe3lv