J&K | 2 terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers of Tuksan, Reasi district, with weapons. 2AK rifles, 7 grenades and a pistol recovered. DGP announces a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers: ADGP Jammu



Apprehended terrorists identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain. pic.twitter.com/frBrBrktv5