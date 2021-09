जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकी ने पुलिसकर्मी के सिर पर मारी गोली, CCTV में कैद हुई दहशतगर्दों की कायराना हरकत

Terrible news from #Srinagar. Probationary Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmad of @KashmirPolice was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Arshid's family & @JmuKmrPolice .

May Almighty grant him highest place in Jannat.