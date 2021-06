A Pan card of Sita Devi, 57, from Jalandhar fought a protracted bigamy case against her husband who abandoned her two years after her marriage in 1991. While her case is still pending before the Supreme Court, Sita was murdered last year by three men. She lived all alone in her Hardeep Nagar home. Express Photo *** Local Caption *** A Pan card of Sita Devi, 57, from Jalandhar fought a protracted bigamy case against her husband who abandoned her two years after her marriage in 1991. While her case is still pending before the Supreme Court, Sita was murdered last year by three men. She lived all alone in her Hardeep Nagar home. Express Photo