Budget 2019 for Common Man, Income Tax Slab Rate Changes: केंद्रीय वित्‍त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का पहला बजट 5 जुलाई (2019) को पेश किया। इसमें महिलाओं पर ध्‍यान दिया गया, लेकिन केवल भाषण के जरिए। वित्‍त मंत्री ने भाषण में ‘नारी तू नारायणी’ नाम से महिलाओं के लिए एक अध्‍याय रखा। पांच प्‍वाइंट्स (76-80) में नारी के बारे में व्‍याख्‍यान दिया, लेकिन फायदे के नाम पर महिलाओं को लगभग शून्‍य ही मिला।

एक कमेटी का ऐलान: वित्‍त मंत्री ने कहा कि महिलाओं के फायदे के मद्देनजर लिंग के आधार पर बजटीय आवंटन करीब एक दशक से किया जाता रहा है, अब इस प्रकिया को और आगे बढ़ाने के लिए एक विस्‍तृत कमेटी बनाए जाने का प्रस्‍ताव है। इसमें सरकारी और निजी क्षेत्रों के संबंधित लोगों को रखा जाएगा।

एसएचजी से चलाया काम: वित्‍त मंत्री ने मुद्रा और स्‍टैंड अप योजनाओं का नाम भी महिलाओं को फायदा देने वाली योजनाओं में जोड़ दिया। स्‍वयं सहायता समूहों (एसएचजी) के जरिए महिलाओं की उद्यमिता को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से प्रस्‍ताव किया गया कि इसका विस्‍तार देश के सभी जिलों में किया जाता है। इसके अलावा प्रत्‍येक एसएसचजी से एक महिला को मुद्रा योजना के तहत एक लाख रुपए तक का लोन लिए जाने की पात्रता देने की भी घोषणा हुई।

इसके अलावा जनधन खाताधारक महिलाओं को पांच हजार रुपये ओवरड्राफ्ट की सुविधा का ऐलान किया। यानी महिला मंत्री ने महिलाओं के लिए सिर्फ कर्ज का ऐलान किया महिला कल्याण, महिला सुरक्षा या अन्य से संबंधित किसी योजना का कोई जिक्र नहीं किया।

इन दो घोषणाओं के अलावा महिलाओं के लिए लिखे चैप्‍टर में केवल भाषणबाजी ही थी। स्‍वामी रामकृष्‍णानंद का महिलाओं के बारे में कथन, जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में महिलाओं की भागीदारी और उनके योगदान का बखान आदि…। भाषण का अंश जस का तस ये है:

Naari Tu Narayani/Women

76. Swami Vivekananda in a letter to Swami Ramakrishnanda had said:

“There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of

women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing”. This

Government believes that we can make progress with greater women’s

participation.

77. In India’s growth story, particularly in the rural economy,

“grameen arth vyavastha” the role of women is a very sweet story. This

Government wishes to encourage and facilitate this role of women.

78. Gender analysis of the budget aimed at examining the budgetary

allocation through a gender lens has been in place for over a decade. I

propose to form a broad-based Committee with Government and private

stakeholders to evaluate and suggest action for moving forward.

79. There is no segment of human life where the contribution of

women is not significant. This Government firmly believes that the socioeconomic transformation that is taking place particularly in the last

decade, Indian women’s role and leadership is distinct. The recent

elections have shown record turnout of women voters at par with men.

We also have a record 78 women MPs here. This reinforces our approach

of going beyond just women-centric-policy making to building women-led

initiatives and movements.

80. This Government has supported and encouraged women

entrepreneurship through various schemes such as MUDRA, Stand UP

India and the Self Help Group (SHG) movement. In order to further

encourage women enterprise, I propose to expand the Women SHG

interest subvention programme to all districts. Furthermore, for every

verified women SHG member having a Jan Dhan Bank Account, an

overdraft of 5,000 shall be allowed. One woman in every SHG will also be

made eligible for a loan up to 1 lakh under the MUDRA Scheme.

