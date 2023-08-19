भारत के टू व्हीलर सेक्टर के बाइक सेगमेंट में क्रूजर बाइक सेगमेंट में बजाज ऑटो से लेकर रॉयल एनफील्ड तक की बाइक अलग अलग इंजन और डिजाइन के साथ बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद हैं। जिसमें हम बात कर रहे हैं बजाज एवेंजर स्ट्रीट 160 (Bajaj Avenger Street 160) के बारे में जो इस सेगमेंट में सबसे कम कीमत वाली क्रूजर बाइक है जो डिजाइन, माइलेज और कीमत के चलते मार्केट में लंबे समय से मजबूत पकड़ बनाए हुए है।

क्रूजर बाइक को अगर आप भी पसंद करते और इस फेस्टिव सीजन में खरीदने का विचार भी बना रहे हैं, तो बिना देर किए बतौर विकल्प जान लीजिए बजाज एवेंजर स्ट्रीट 160 (Bajaj Avenger Street 160) की कंप्लीट डिटेल के साथ इसके खरीदने का आसान फाइनेंस प्लान।

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: एक्स शोरूम और ऑन रोड कीमत

बजाज एवेंजर स्ट्रीट 160 की शुरुआती कीमत 1,16,832 रुपये (एक्स शोरूम, दिल्ली) है और यह कीमत ऑन रोड होने के बाद बढ़कर 1,41,063 रुपये हो जाती है।

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: फाइनेंस प्लान

बजाज एवेंजर स्ट्रीट 160 को कैश पेमेंट के जरिए खरीदने के लिए करीब 1.42 लाख रुपये की जरूरत पड़ेगी। अगर आपके पास इतना बड़ा बजट खर्च करने के लिए नहीं है, तो इस फाइनेंस प्लान के जरिए आपको यह क्रूजर बाइक महज 16 हजार रुपये की डाउन पेमेंट पर भी मिल सकती है।

ऑनलाइन फाइनेंस प्लान कैलकुलेटर के अनुसार, आपके पास 16 हजार रुपये होने की कंडीशन में बैंक 9.7 प्रतिशत वार्षिक ब्याज दर के साथ इस क्रूजर बाइक के लिए 1,25,063 रुपये का लोन जारी कर सकता है। लोन जारी होने के बाद आपको 16 हजार रुपये की डाउन पेमेंट जमा करनी होगी। लोन प्रोसेस पूरी होने के बाद आपको अगले 36 महीने (बैंक द्वारा लोन चुकाने के लिए निर्धारित अवधि) तक हर महीने, 4,018 रुपये की मंथली ईएमआई जमा करनी होगी।

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 को खरीदने के लिए इस फाइनेंस प्लान की डिटेल पढ़ने के बाद अगर आप इसे खरीदना चाहते हैं, तो लगे हाथ इसके इंजन, माइलेज और दूसरी डिटेल को भी जान लीजिए।

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: इंजन स्पेसिफिकेशन और माइलेज

बजाज ऑटो ने इस बाइक में 160 सीसी का सिंगल सिलेंडर इंजन लगाया है जो 15 पीएस की पावर और 13.7 एनएम का पीक टॉर्क जनरेट करता है। इस इंजन के साथ 5 स्पीड गियरबॉक्स को दिया गया है। माइलेज को लेकर कंपनी दावा करती है कि यह क्रूजर 47.2 किलोमीटर प्रति लीटर का माइलेज देती है।

Jansatta Expert Advice

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 को इस फाइनेंस प्लान के जरिए खरीदने के लिए आपकी बैंकिंग और सिबिल स्कोर ठीक होना जरूरी है। अगर आपकी बैंकिंग और सिबिल स्कोर में किसी तरह की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट निकलती है, तो बैंक लोन अमाउंट, डाउन पेमेंट और ब्याज दरों में बदलाव कर सकता है।