\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0942 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0917\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0917\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u0911\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0928\u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u090f\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f 160 (Bajaj Avenger Street 160) \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0917\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094b \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u094c\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u090f\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f 160 (Bajaj Avenger Street 160) \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0964 Bajaj Avenger Street 160: \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0911\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u090f\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f 160 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 1,16,832 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 (\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940) \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0911\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 1,41,063 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 Bajaj Avenger Street 160: \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u090f\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f 160 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c 1.42 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u091c 16 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 16 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 9.7 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091c \u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 1,25,063 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b 16 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0964 \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 36 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 (\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u093f) \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947, 4,018 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u0908\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0964 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 को खरीदने के लिए इस फाइनेंस प्लान की डिटेल पढ़ने के बाद अगर आप इसे खरीदना चाहते हैं, तो लगे हाथ इसके इंजन, माइलेज और दूसरी डिटेल को भी जान लीजिए। Street 160: \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092c\u091c\u093e\u091c \u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 160 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094b 15 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0914\u0930 13.7 \u090f\u0928\u090f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 5 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921 \u0917\u093f\u092f\u0930\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u091c माइलेज को लेकर कंपनी दावा करती है कि यह क्रूजर 47.2 किलोमीटर प्रति लीटर का माइलेज देती है। \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0930 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u0905\u092e\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964