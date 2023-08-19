Bike Finance Plan: मात्र 16 हजार की डाउन पेमेंट पर मिल सकती है Bajaj Avenger Street 160, जानें कितनी बनेगी मंथली EMI

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 को कंपनी ने सिर्फ एक वेरिएंट के साथ मार्केट में उतारा है जिसकी दिल्ली में शुरुआती कीमत 1,16,832 रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) है।

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 में डिस्क और ड्रम ब्रेक का लगाया गया है जिसके साथ कॉम्बी ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम मिलता है।

