मां की ममता! 11 दिन के बेटे को खोने के बाद जरुरतमंद बच्चों को पिला रही हैं अपना दूध
अपनी पोस्ट में एरिल ने लिखा कि जब मेरा फ्रीजर खाली हुआ तब तक मैं आधिकारिक तौर पर 23,00 औंस मिल्क डोनेट कर चुकी थी। बच्चों को स्वस्थ और वृद्धि में मदद करने के लिए खुद को बहुत खुशनसीब महसूस करती हूं।
अपना बच्चा खोना किसी मां के लिए सबसे ज्यादा तकलीफ देह होता है। नौ महीने तक कोख में रखकर पालना फिर उसे जन्म देना और कुछ दिन बाद उस बच्चे की मौत होने के बाद जो तकलीफ होती है उसे समझना आसान नहीं है। लेकिन एक मां ऐसी भी है जो बच्चे को खाने के सदमे से उभरने के बाद दूसरे बच्चों को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए मदर मिल्फ डोनेट कर रही है। इस महिला का नाम एरिल मैथ्यूज है। वह बच्चे की मौत जन्म के 11 दिन बाद हो गई थी। वह जरुरतमंद माओं को अब तक 2,370 औंस (अपने शरीर के वजन से भी ज्यादा) ब्रेस्ट मिल्क दान कर चुकीं हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में दी। एरिल के मुताबिक वह करीब 18.5 गैलन या 148lbs ( करीब 68 किलो) मिल्क डोनेट कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने अपने दिलदहला देने वाले पोस्ट में इसके लिए अपने बेटे रेनॉन का शुक्रिय अदा किया है, जिसके वजह से वह तीन बच्चों को आशीर्वाद दे सकीं।
अपनी पोस्ट में एरिल ने लिखा कि जब मेरा फ्रीजर खाली हुआ तब तक मैं आधिकारिक तौर पर 23,00 औंस मिल्क डोनेट कर चुकी थी। बच्चों को स्वस्थ और वृद्धि में मदद करने के लिए खुद को बहुत खुशनसीब महसूस करती हूं। मेरे बेटे एरिल की जन्म के 11 दिन बाद मौत हो गई थी। उसके दिल में कुछ समस्या और ब्रेन में ब्लीडिंग की दिक्कत थी। उन्होंने बताया कि वजन कम करने के लिए ब्रेस्ट मिल्क डोनेट करने का आइडिया उन्हें उनके पिता ने दिया था।
हालांकि अफसोस की बात है कि एरिल के साथ ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है। इससे पहले उन्होंने अपने वह अपने बेटे खो चुकी हैं। उन्होंने लिखा कि मैंने हर स्टेज पर बच्चे को खोने का दर्द महसूस किया है, पहली बार मिसकैरेज और अब यह। सोचने वाली बात है कि आखिर इतना सब होने के बाद भी वह दूसरों के बारे में इतना सोचती हैं। एरिल ने लिखा- “मेरे दो बच्चों के जन्नत में जाने के बाद मैं अब तक 2810 औंस मिल्क डोनेट कर चुकी हूं। एरिल ने माना कि जब उनका बच्चा एनआईसीयू (नवजात गहन चिकित्सा इकाई) पर तो वह उसे जिंदा रखना चाहती थी, लेकिन मैं जानती थी कि यह संभंव नहीं है। तुम्हारी जिंदगी के 11 दिन हमेशा मेरी जिंदगी में याद बनकर रहेंगी।
I am officially done pumping. 2,370 ounces total, which is about 18.5 gallons in milk. After I pumped 1000oz I decided to keep going and set another goal, which was to pump my body weight in breast milk. I got the idea from my dad. Well, I succeeded! All those ounces come out to about 148.1 lbs., which is more than I weigh, thankfully. Thanks to my sweet Ronan I was able to bless three babies with milk. After I empty out my freezer, 2,300 of those ounces will have been officially donated. I defiantly feel lucky to have been able to help babies stay healthy, and grow. With my two boys in heaven I have donated a total of 2,810 ounces. I know I donated with Noah as well, but cannot remember the exact amount. I believe it was around another 100oz. Not going to lie, it was a good feeling to be able to do this, and for mothers trusting me enough to use my milk. Oh sweet Ronan how I miss you. There are days where I wish I could relive the NICU days just to see you alive and whole. I know that isn’t possible, so I will cherish your 11 days of life in my heart forever. You were such a blessing to carry in my womb, (no matter how much I complained) I will never wish I had not. There are many things I wish, for example sibling bonding, to kiss you, to snuggle, to watch you grow, and learn. Thankfully this isn’t forever, and I will see your beautiful face again. #donated #babyboy #love #breastmilk #beauty #rainbowbaby #missed #infantloss #blessed #mommy #boymom
Do not forget me. Talk about me. Mention my name. I was here, and I am loved. The last time I saw his sweet eyes was on my birthday October 13th. The nurse offered to take photos of us together, and I am glad I excepted her offer. The experience I was hoping for when I actually got to hold Ronan was not what I had excepted. Yes, he was still alive, but there was no moment, and no interaction. Oh how it made me long for just an extra five minutes after he came out of my womb. Just to feel his warm squishy body up against my chest. Playing back the moments I had with him in my head were still blissful. Remembering when they laid him on chest, and it immediately calmed his cries. Then getting to kiss his fresh newborn skin. All prior to the wonderful short snuggles, was being in shock that I pushed out such a large baby in less than two minutes. 9lbs 3oz, 21 1/4 inches to be exact. Though these memories are joyous, there are definitely tears behind them. I miss you sweet Ronan. Give your brother Cayden a hug for me in Heaven. #sweetboy #infantloss #babyboy #rainbowbaby #missingyou #love
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App
First Published on December 25, 2016 7:43 pm