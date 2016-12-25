मां की ममता! 11 दिन के बेटे को खोने के बाद जरुरतमंद बच्चों को पिला रही हैं अपना दूध

I am officially done pumping. 2,370 ounces total, which is about 18.5 gallons in milk. After I pumped 1000oz I decided to keep going and set another goal, which was to pump my body weight in breast milk. I got the idea from my dad. Well, I succeeded! All those ounces come out to about 148.1 lbs., which is more than I weigh, thankfully. Thanks to my sweet Ronan I was able to bless three babies with milk. After I empty out my freezer, 2,300 of those ounces will have been officially donated. I defiantly feel lucky to have been able to help babies stay healthy, and grow. With my two boys in heaven I have donated a total of 2,810 ounces. I know I donated with Noah as well, but cannot remember the exact amount. I believe it was around another 100oz. Not going to lie, it was a good feeling to be able to do this, and for mothers trusting me enough to use my milk. Oh sweet Ronan how I miss you. There are days where I wish I could relive the NICU days just to see you alive and whole. I know that isn’t possible, so I will cherish your 11 days of life in my heart forever. You were such a blessing to carry in my womb, (no matter how much I complained) I will never wish I had not. There are many things I wish, for example sibling bonding, to kiss you, to snuggle, to watch you grow, and learn. Thankfully this isn’t forever, and I will see your beautiful face again. #donated #babyboy #love #breastmilk #beauty #rainbowbaby #missed #infantloss #blessed #mommy #boymom

