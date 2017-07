सलमान खान के कारण बिग बॉस में आने को इस सुंदरी ने कहा था- हां, फिल्मों में स्टंट भी खुद करती हैं

Hello there ???????? Love this shot by the talented @nandininm and hair and makeup by my love @marcepedrozo Keepin it natural is our moto???????????? #NoraFatehi #shoot #work #love #mumbai #india #photoshoot #photography #new #workmode #friends #best #fun #morocco #toronto #blingmanagement #talent #artist #actress #portfolio #naturalhair #noextentionsislife ????

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:13am PST