सौतेले पिता से तब मां को पिटते देख कांप उठती थीं हार्ड कौर, जानिए कठिन दौर से उबरने को उठाया था कौन सा कदम

Out Today @rollingstonein For The Rising Mixtape ???????? Repost @rollingstonein (@get_repost) ・・・ #Exclusive: Veteran rapper @officialhardkaur opens up to us about her upcoming mixtape, fighting Bollywood’s party-culture hip-hop and @applemusic. Head over to rollingstoneindia.com to know more. Photo: Courtesy of the artist #HardKaur #Rapper #AppleMusic #Bollywood #RollingStoneIndia #therisingmixtape #hiphopassociationindia #futurerecordsindia

A post shared by HARDKAUR (@officialhardkaur) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:40am PDT