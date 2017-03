L’Oreal हेयर ब्रांड की पहली भारतीय एम्बेसेडर बनीं ट्विंकल खन्ना, देखें वीडियो

Just as I was about to begin sprouting 50 shades of grey, I am rather glad I am sporting 50 shades of L'Oréal instead 🙂 We're proud to announce the new face of L'Oreal Professionnel India – the on-trend, elegant and funny Twinkle Khanna! #iha @lorealprofindia

