बानी के दूर जाने से टूटा बॉयफ्रेंड का दिल, Insta पर शेयर किया VJ का टैटू तो फैन ने यूं उड़ाया मजाक

I answer my own questions amidst conversations, instead of heading somewhere or wishing something out of things, people or conversations, I chose to just BE, I live in conversations. "Be soft to embrace what is and to let go what isn't" ~ yuv #yuvwrites #yuvwritesnothing #loveisalligot #mypeople #conversationsthatwakeyou

