15 साल की उम्र में ‘सीता’ बनी थीं दीपिका चिखलिया, रामानंद सागर की ‘रामायण’ एक्ट्रेस अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

This #tragic song. It shows the #Valmiki’s young disciples cutely wonder how #Sita Maa can stay so quiet all the day. The song that follows shows how Sita and #Ram are tortured by their separation and dwell in past #memories. #Ramchandrasagar #Ramayana #Ramayan #Doordarshan #DeepikaChikhalia #instagood #woman #puresoul #indianmythology #indianmyth #likeforlike #likeitup #instatag #insta #instagram

A post shared by Indian Divine Characters (@indianmythology_) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:45am PDT