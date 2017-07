‘पहरेदार पिया की’ शो को बताया बकवास तो ट्रोल हुए एक्टर करण वाही, जानिए- क्या रहे लोगों के रिएक्शन

No matter where we go in the world, we have to do this .. taj mahal or statue of liberty , humko toh ye krna he hai @sushantsinghrajput #nyc #iifa #bollywood #statueofliberty #statue #liberty #sushant #karanwahi #friends #newyork #indian #habbit #typical

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:51am PDT