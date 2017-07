शुरुआत में एक दूसरे से बात भी नहीं करते थे दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी और विवेक दहिया, जानिए- फिर कैसे परवान चढ़ी इनकी मोहब्बत

#NachBaliye (behind the scenes of course) 11 months and 1 day ago. The theme given to us was ‘Sangeet’. It’s only when we received our perfect scores, our manager @aaryankakkar_celebrity_manager #AaryanKeDimaagMeinBajiGhanti he decided we should be a part of the next season and here we are close to finale a year later! This in itself is a great achievement so THANK YOU everyone who’s been voting and brought us so far. A monster of a hug to all of you!!

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:55am PDT