नई तस्वीर के जरिए नवरात्रों में मां शक्ति का स्वागत कर रही हैं सुष्मिता सेन

“SHE” is the most loving, powerful, vibrant, courageous and colourful part of me!!!! _____My #Maa DURGA’S time begins!!!___________Here’s to the #Shakti in all of us!!!__ Man or Woman…when you have #courage in your heart…you have #HER _____ My #father taught me that about THE MOTHER!!!______Happy Durga Puja and a blessed Navratri to you and all your loved ones!!!!______ DUGGA DUGGA!!!!! ______

