लॉयन स्टार सनी पवार ने खिंचवाई WWE और हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार्स के संग तस्वीरें, ऑस्कर इवेंट में भी करेगा शिरकत

Great having this amazing 8yr old child actor and star of LION, Sunny Pawar, stop by my dressing room to meet. We talked about how cool it was that we both have Oscar nominated movies this Sunday, at the Academy Awards. I told him I look forward to making a movie with him one day, but he's gonna have to take a pay cut because I don't like kids. At all. What a performance he put on in LION and the best part about this kid is, he's a really REALLY polite and happy little boy. So cool to see. Good luck this Sunday big man. Bring home that Oscar!

