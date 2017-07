सुनील शेट्टी ने मुंबई में फैला रखा है अपने बिजनेस का साम्राज्य, चलाते हैं कई होटल और बुटीक

No matter how mighty, we all need to always remember that the almighty is the supreme! Fighting it all the way to the finals with all their power, the kids spent a while to remember the most powerful before the D Day #IndiasAsliChampion @andtvofficial @skmfotography @navin.p.shetty @specsnshades @sanjaynegifitness @parveensupa @womaniyaa @abhishekathalye @swatigoswami6565 #NirajRao

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:01am PDT