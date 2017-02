सोनम कपूर ने रिवील किया ‘अनारकली ऑफ आरा’ का टीजर, स्वरा भास्कर को बताया अच्छी दोस्त

So I've seen this movie(obviously I get to see it first!) and I've howled and cried at how magnificent @reallyswara is in it. To see female empowerment at its most entertaining and heart wrenching see the teaser at 3.00 pm IST on all my social media platforms!

A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:37pm PST