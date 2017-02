सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने किया प्रियंका चोपड़ा को प्रपोज, वीडियो में देखें क्या मिला जवाब

To all the future husbands, here are some #ProposalGoals. Introducing #SayYesForever by @niravmodijewels. To watch the entire film, click the link in my bio! @s1dofficial #NIRAVMODI #Engagement #Ring #Proposal #Diamonds #Solitaire #Luxury

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:10am PST