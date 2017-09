पद्मावती की शूटिंग के दौरान जख्मी हुए शाहिद कपूर, एक्शन सीन करते हुए टखने में लगी चोट

My Padmavati poster😍 Can't wait 😩 I am so excited Maha Rawal Ratan Singh❤ @shahidkapoor #MaharawalRatanSingh #shahidkapoor #bollywood #padmavati #deepikapadukone

A post shared by Shahid kapoor Team 🦋 (@shahidkapoorteam) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:41am PDT